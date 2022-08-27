Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tio Tech A

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIOA. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Tio Tech A during the first quarter worth $5,874,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 4th quarter valued at $4,036,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tio Tech A by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 310,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 1st quarter valued at $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Tio Tech A Stock Performance

TIOA stock remained flat at $9.83 on Friday. 22,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,355. Tio Tech A has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Tio Tech A

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

