Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $31.97. 312,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $721.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

About Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Titan Machinery by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

