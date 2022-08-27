Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan Machinery Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

