Tokes Price Down 0% Over Last Week (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

