TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.57 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,912,035 shares trading hands.

TomCo Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.50.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

