Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.