Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.94.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.