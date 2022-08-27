Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.94.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

