Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $33,515,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 315,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

