Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $33,515,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 315,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

