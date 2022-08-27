Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.94.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
