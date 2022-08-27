Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 2,175.0% in August

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 2,175.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tower One Wireless Price Performance

TOWTF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,491. Tower One Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.11.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

