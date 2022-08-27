Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Update

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 1,556,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.6 days.

Transurban Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRAUF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Transurban Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.70.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

