TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Reaches Market Cap of $351,754.96

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $351,754.96 and approximately $110,216.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00831102 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 707,892,883 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
