TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Up 92.9% in August

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TANNI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.27. 1,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

