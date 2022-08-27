Treecle Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (TRCL)

Treecle (TRCL) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Treecle has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $45,769.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treecle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Treecle has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003777 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00127934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00084604 BTC.

Treecle Coin Profile

TRCL is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io.

Buying and Selling Treecle

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treecle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

