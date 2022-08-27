Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. 13,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 24,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMQ. Raymond James cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a market cap of C$129.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.47.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

