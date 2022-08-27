Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

