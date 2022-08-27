TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $418.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $310,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

