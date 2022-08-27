TRONbetDice Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, TRONbetDice has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRONbetDice has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and $21,447.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONbetDice coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00128295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086834 BTC.

TRONbetDice Profile

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

