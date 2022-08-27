True North Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

