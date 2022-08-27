True North Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

