True North Advisors LLC Sells 4,140 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

True North Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 354,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

MTDR stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

