TrueChain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $559,427.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00155534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032455 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

