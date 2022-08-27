TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $108,694.00

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $108,694.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085920 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

