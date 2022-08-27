TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Shares Up 0.9%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. 19 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

