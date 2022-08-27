TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.38. 78 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.17.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.