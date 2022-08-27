Truist Financial Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $37.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.11.

IGMS stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $783.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,138.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

