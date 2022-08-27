TrustFi Network (TFI) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. TrustFi Network has a total market cap of $197,895.22 and approximately $63,042.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustFi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustFi Network has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00830132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TrustFi Network Coin Profile
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
TrustFi Network Coin Trading
