TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 million, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.74.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

