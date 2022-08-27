Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 462.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,708 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Twitter worth $28,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Down 1.4 %

TWTR stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

