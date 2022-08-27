Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,576 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $378.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.28 and a 200 day moving average of $386.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.