U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.71 per share, with a total value of $81,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,424.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.13 and a one year high of $131.50.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

