UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the July 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.
UBE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF remained flat at $14.69 during midday trading on Friday. UBE has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.
