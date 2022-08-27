UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the July 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

UBE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF remained flat at $14.69 during midday trading on Friday. UBE has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

Get UBE alerts:

About UBE

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.