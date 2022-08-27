UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Cut by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 938,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 101,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS Group Price Performance

About UBS Group

Shares of UBS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 2,104,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

