UBS Group Reiterates €179.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €151.54 ($154.63) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €167.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €188.32. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

