UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Trading of UGI
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after buying an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 812,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
UGI Stock Performance
UGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UGI (UGI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.