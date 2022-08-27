UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of UGI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after buying an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 812,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

