Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.83.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.37. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

