Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY23 guidance to $20.70-21.20 EPS.
ULTA stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.47. 2,584,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.83.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
