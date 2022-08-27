Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.70-21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65-9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $477.83.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,627. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.37.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

