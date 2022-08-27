Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.70-21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65-9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $477.83.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,627. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.37.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
