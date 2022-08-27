Ultra Clear (UCR) Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra Clear alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Clear Profile

Ultra Clear (UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.