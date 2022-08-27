Ultra Clear (UCR) Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Ultra Clear Profile
Ultra Clear (UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.
