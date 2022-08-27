Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 7,385.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 135,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,102. Umicore has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

