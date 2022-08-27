Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Trading Down 8% This Week

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $961,445.49 and approximately $318.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00823274 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
