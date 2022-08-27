Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits Market Cap of $34.12 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $34.12 million and approximately $40.78 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $7.56 or 0.00037307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00101841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00256679 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000311 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

