Unifty (NIF) Market Cap Achieves $130,165.26

Unifty (NIF) traded down 87.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Unifty has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $130,165.26 and $139,419.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00824624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

