UniLayer Price Reaches $0.0585 on Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $314,425.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLayer has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00087074 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

