United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Critical Comparison

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Norwood Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 30.10% 11.27% 1.18% Norwood Financial 33.80% 14.37% 1.34%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $736.61 million 4.93 $269.80 million $2.41 14.23 Norwood Financial $79.39 million 2.66 $24.92 million $3.37 7.68

This table compares United Community Banks and Norwood Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. United Community Banks pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Community Banks and Norwood Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Community Banks presently has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given United Community Banks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Summary

Norwood Financial beats United Community Banks on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as thirty-one automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

