Unslashed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $4.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00830132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Unslashed Finance
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance
