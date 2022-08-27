Unslashed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $4.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00830132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.