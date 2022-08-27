Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.24 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $84.57 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $8.46 or 0.00041804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085652 BTC.

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

