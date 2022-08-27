UREEQA (URQA) Hits Market Capitalization of $616,963.62

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 10% lower against the dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $616,963.62 and approximately $3,413.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00826372 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About UREEQA
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
