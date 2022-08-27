US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

US Ecology Price Performance

ECOL stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 426,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $45,788,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $43,097,000.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

