USDEX (USDEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $408,469.56

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, USDEX has traded up 0% against the dollar. USDEX has a total market cap of $408,469.56 and approximately $943,826.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,979.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00128179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086958 BTC.

USDEX Coin Profile

USDEX (CRYPTO:USDEX) is a coin.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

