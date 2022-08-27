USDX [Lighthouse] Market Capitalization Achieves $72,854.80 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $72,854.80 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00575454 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00259256 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054952 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004838 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
