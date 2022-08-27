USDX [Lighthouse] Market Capitalization Achieves $72,854.80 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $72,854.80 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00575454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00259256 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054952 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

